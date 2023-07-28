Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $225.30. 4,730,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,713. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $310.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $207.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.