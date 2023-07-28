Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,306,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.30. 4,730,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $310.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.