Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,900. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

