Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.53. The company had a trading volume of 616,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,509. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

