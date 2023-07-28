Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 392.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.66. 259,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

