Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.27

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.27 and last traded at $162.27, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,238,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

