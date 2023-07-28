Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.35

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.35 and last traded at $210.23, with a volume of 26155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

