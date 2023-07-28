Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 915,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 261,979 shares.The stock last traded at $42.40 and had previously closed at $42.33.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

