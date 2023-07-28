Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.48

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.48 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 115654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.