VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $160.92

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.92 and last traded at $157.63, with a volume of 8614224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.68.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.