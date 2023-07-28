Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 893 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.26% of AGCO worth $26,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 197.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.45.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.50. 928,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,276. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

