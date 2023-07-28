Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 26,957 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,561,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

