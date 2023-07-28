Van ECK Associates Corp Has $23.77 Million Stock Position in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371,234 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $23,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFGC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New Found Gold by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 643.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NFGC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 297,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,264. New Found Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $809.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

