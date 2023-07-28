Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.21 Billion Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 829,354 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,212,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.12. The stock had a trading volume of 236,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,689. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.84.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

