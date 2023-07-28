Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,486 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.32% of 3M worth $186,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,739. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

