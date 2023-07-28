Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of SO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,457. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.