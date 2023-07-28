Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 2,707 shares.The stock last traded at $55.09 and had previously closed at $51.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $509.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.