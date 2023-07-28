Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 3,765,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 34.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 354,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 111,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

