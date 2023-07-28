Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,262. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

