UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

