USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.57 million.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. 20,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,954. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $180,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,380 shares of company stock worth $1,215,853. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,785,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

