USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.57 million.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. 20,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,954. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $180,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,380 shares of company stock worth $1,215,853. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,785,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

