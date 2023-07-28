US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of UCLE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,479. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

