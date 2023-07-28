US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of UCLE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,479. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About US Nuclear
