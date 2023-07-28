Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Urbana Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAAF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 2,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139. Urbana has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.
About Urbana
