Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Urbana Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAAF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 2,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139. Urbana has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

