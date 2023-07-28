Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.11

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 1020761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

