UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 293.9% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS UPMMY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,113. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Featured Stories

