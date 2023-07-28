UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.45. 1,942,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.08. The stock has a market cap of $469.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

