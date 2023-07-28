United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNTN remained flat at $17.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

