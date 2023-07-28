United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNTN remained flat at $17.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.
United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile
