United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

United States Steel has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:X traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.67. 11,022,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

