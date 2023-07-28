United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
United States Steel has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
United States Steel Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:X traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.67. 11,022,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
