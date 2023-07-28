Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $3.43 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.94 or 0.00020335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $67.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00312270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.94618374 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 753 active market(s) with $69,456,152.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

