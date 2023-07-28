uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.02. uniQure has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in uniQure by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

