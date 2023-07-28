Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

UL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 835,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,633. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

