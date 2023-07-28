Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNICY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 204,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.