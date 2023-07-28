Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

Shares of TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

