Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tyro Payments Price Performance
Shares of TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
About Tyro Payments
