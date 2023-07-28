Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $15.28

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $14.56. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 8.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $30,457.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,535.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $30,457.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,535.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,096. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.