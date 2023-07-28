Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded up $7.28 on Thursday, hitting $390.67. 276,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.52 and a 200 day moving average of $363.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

