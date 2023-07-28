Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $13.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWO. Barclays decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.76. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -54.38%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

