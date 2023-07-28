Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
TUWLF remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
