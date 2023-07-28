Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TUWLF remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

