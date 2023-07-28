Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.76).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.03) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.63) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 33.52 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.60. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.97 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £486.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,160.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

About Tullow Oil

In other news, insider Roald Goethe bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($86,549.56). Also, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko purchased 142,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($51,160.41). Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company's stock.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

