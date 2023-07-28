TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSS Stock Performance

TSSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175. TSS has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.