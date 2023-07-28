Truist Financial Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.18.
Polaris Price Performance
PII stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $134.32. The company had a trading volume of 743,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,374. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Insider Activity at Polaris
In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Polaris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
