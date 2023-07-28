Truist Financial Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $134.32. The company had a trading volume of 743,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,374. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Polaris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.