Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

