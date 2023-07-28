Truist Financial Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $74.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

