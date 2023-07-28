TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TBI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Price Performance

NYSE:TBI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 290,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in TrueBlue by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.