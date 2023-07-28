True Capital Management Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

True Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $159.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $302.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.