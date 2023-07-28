Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$34.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 84.69 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.56 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.2486322 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

