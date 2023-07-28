Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

