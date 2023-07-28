Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tripadvisor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 1,819,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,588. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,787 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 83,138 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,092,358 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 199,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after buying an additional 1,237,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

