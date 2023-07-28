TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,600. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. EA Series Trust bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $553,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $269,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,868,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $7,030,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 925.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

