TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) is Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TriCo Bancshares makes up about 1.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned 0.17% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,502,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $7,030,099,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 68,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.