Triatomic Management LP Acquires 292,666 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Triatomic Management LP raised its holdings in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,666 shares during the quarter. Oncology Institute comprises 0.4% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Triatomic Management LP owned approximately 1.09% of Oncology Institute worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth $114,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 236,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,902. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Oncology Institute from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

